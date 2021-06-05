हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal shares a throwback pic of the couple twinning in black outfits, fans can’t keep calm!

Priya, who is not much active on social media, has shared a throwback picture of them on her social media account. She shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “X #throwback."   

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There are many Bollywood couples, who keep their private lives well-guarded. John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal surely top the list. 

Priya, who is not much active on social media, has shared a throwback picture of them on her social media account. She shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "X #throwback." 

 

In the picture, the beautiful couple can be seen twinning with each other in black ethnic outfits and are looking ravishing as always. The picture went viral on social media and in no time, fans began sending 'happy anniversary' wishes to the couple.  

The beautiful couple got married in January 2014 and had a low-key celebration in Los Angeles among family and friends.

On the work front, John will be next seen in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. The film release got postponed from Eid 2021 due to the second wave of pandemic. 

Amid COVID-19 surge in the second wave, John Abraham decided to hand over his social media handles to different NGOs in order to spread awareness and to help in every possible way.

