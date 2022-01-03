हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal test COVID positive despite being fully vaccinated

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal are under home quarantine and are experiencing mild symptoms.

John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal test COVID positive despite being fully vaccinated
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently home quarantined. Announcing the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID-positive person three days ago.

He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else."

He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms.

"We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19. Arjun`s sister Anshula Kapoor was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

