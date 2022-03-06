John Stahl, who played Rickard Karstark in 'Games of Thrones' passes away at 68

Washington: Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away.

According to Deadline, Stahl breathed his last on March 2. He was 68. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The news of Stahl`s demise was confirmed by his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard via statement, in which she described the late star as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre".

She added: "He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera Take the High Road. He appeared in the show from 1982 until the end of its run in 2003.

