हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Stahl

John Stahl, who played Rickard Karstark in 'Games of Thrones' passes away at 68

Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away.

John Stahl, who played Rickard Karstark in &#039;Games of Thrones&#039; passes away at 68
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Washington: Veteran actor John Stahl, best known for playing Rickard Karstark in 'Game of Thrones', has passed away.

According to Deadline, Stahl breathed his last on March 2. He was 68. A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The news of Stahl`s demise was confirmed by his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard via statement, in which she described the late star as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre".

She added: "He died on the (Scottish) Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton."

Stahl had also featured in the long-running Scottish soap opera Take the High Road. He appeared in the show from 1982 until the end of its run in 2003.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John StahlJohn Stahl deathJohn Stahl passes awayGames of Thrones
Next
Story

When mom Sridevi trolled daughter Janhvi Kapoor for not knowing how to speak in Hindi – Watch!

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks