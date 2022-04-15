Los Angeles: The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for addiction to opioids.

Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island, reports 'Deadline'.

Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: "Stop firing me. I know what i am doing."

Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan, reports 'Deadline'.

In a text on August 24, 2014, Depp wrote: "Forgot to tell you had a hopefully very positive and free of ego squawk with Amber last night that went very well.. and then I shot a few negroes in a club on Sunset Boulevard".

Kipper said in the deposition that he didn't recall the specific text, "so that may have been an attempt at humour."

He also was asked about other texts, including one from his nurse Debra Lloyd that said that Depp had "punched a white board in the kitchen after a fight," and another in which he kicked in a door on a film set because he was agitated with the director.

Kipper said that he never saw any violence between Depp and Heard.

But the following year, in March 2015, when they were in Australia, Depp reached out to Kipper and complained of Heard: "She is as full of sh** as a Christmas goose."

He called her "a malicious evil and vindictive c***."

"She is so desperate for success and fame," Depp texted. "That is probably why I was acquired."

That was followed by another text later that month, also read in court, in which he appeared to apologise for his "spineless and base behaviour."

He informed Kipper that he "cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Go to the hospital? I'm so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her."

Kipper said that he went to see Depp at the Australia rental house, which was a mess. "There were things that had been thrown around."

He said that they went to the hospital, and Depp was referred to a hand surgeon.

Kipper warned him on March 15 that he would withdraw his care if he did not comply with the drug treatment plan, as he had to be "stable" for surgery.

Depp then promised him that he would comply.

In June, Depp sent Kipper a note saying: "My deformed finger and I have no friends!!! By the way Amber and I have been absolutely perfect for three f***ing months solid!!! I have locked my monster child away in a cage within and it has f***ing worked!!! We're goddam best friends now.

Kipper said that there was concern that Depp was "taking more Xanax than he should have been," as well as the impact that phone calls between Depp and Heard would have on his behaviour.

The court adjourned for the weekend.