Johnny Depp fights to stop ex-lawyers from obtaining medical records

Los Angeles: Actor Johnny Depp has demanded a judge stop his medical records from being given to his former lawyers as their bitter legal battle continues.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a complaint back in October 2017 claiming Jacob A. Bloom and partners at his law firm, Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman and Goodman, LLP, committed "professional malpractice" while representing him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He also said that they "improperly and negligently collected over $30 million in voidable contingent fees".

The law firm denied the allegations and counter-sued him, and now the legal battle is close to heading to trial as both parties have yet to reach an agreement.

According to court documents obtained by a publication The Blast, Depp, 55, filed a motion to quash a subpoena that his former lawyers fired off seeking documents from his ex-business managers at The Management Group (TMG).

The actor says the subpoena is seeking production of more than 1.5 million documents from TMG, which contain "highly sensitive, confidential information", including details of his finances and medical history.

Lawyers for Depp explained that if the documents are turned over, it would "severely damage" his privacy.

The case is ongoing.