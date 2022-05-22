हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp to testify once again in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for USD 50 million in defamation after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed written for The Washington Post.

Johnny Depp to testify once again in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Washington: Seems like a sequel to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s testimony in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard is about to come. According to Deadline, a source close to Depp's legal team confirmed that the actor will almost certainly take the stand first thing next week.

After last appearing on the stand, in the Virginia-set trial over two weeks ago, the former `Pirates of the Caribbean` will be called by the defence as a third witness on Monday.

He will follow an anatomy expert and an IPV expert in what is the last week of the trial, reported the outlet.

As per Deadline, Judge Penny Azcarte has said that she wants closing arguments to occur on May 27.

Depp has sued Heard for USD 50 million in defamation after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed written for The Washington Post.

