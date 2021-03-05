JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's wedding with Binoy Gandhi at same venue in Jaipur where her parents tied the knot!

New Delhi: Life comes full circle for veteran actress Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta, as their daughter and producer Nidhi Dutta, is all set to tie the knot with director Binoy Gandhi at the same venue where they got married several decades ago in Jaipur.

The senior couple had started their journey together at the Rambagh Palace grounds in Jaipur, which is also the venue for Nidhi and Binoy’s wedding.

Talking about revisiting their past with the venue, Bindiya said, "The wedding venue is truly special, as it is where JP and I got married. Our journey started on those lawns and now, our daughter is beginning her love story there. We call it the ‘Garden of the Gods’, as we want all the Gods to bless the young couple."

The actress adds that it took them a while to do all the preparation. “I’ve been preparing for this day since March last year. That’s when we finalised the venue and visited Rambagh,” she added.