Jr. NTR Expresses Eagerness To Collaborate With Rishab Shetty In Hombale Films' ‘Kantara: Chapter 1'

New Delhi: In the wake of the unprecedented success of ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty has cemented his status as a cinematic powerhouse, captivating audiences and commanding the box office with his exceptional talent. This remarkable achievement has not only elevated the Kannada film industry but has also captured the attention of prominent figures across the Indian film landscape.

Among those expressing a keen interest in joining forces with Shetty is Jr. NTR, a celebrated actor in his own right. During a recent visit to the Mukambika Ammavari Temple in Kollur, where both Shetty and Jr. NTR, accompanied by their families, engaged with the media, Jr. NTR addressed the growing speculation about his potential involvement in the highly anticipated ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. With a grin, he stated, "I am ready to do the film if Rishab Shetty has some plan."

As Shetty continues to work on ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which promises to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience, he is also exploring new opportunities, including discussions with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a possible collaboration.