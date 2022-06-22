Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stunned actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as he joined the viral 'Nach Punjaabban' trend on social media.

Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a Purple track suit and a black sweatband. He is seen doing the hook step from the song which is featured in the forthcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

"Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," the thespian captioned the image.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section as he could not control his excitement and wrote: "Sir (with several heart emojis)."

Maniesh Paul wrote: "Yesssss we love you sir." Earlier on Monday, Big B shared a throwback video performing on stage in 1983.

He wrote: "Initiated and pioneered the idea of stage shows from 1983 .. Been a while .. of personal performing stage shows from 1983 and on."

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Brahmastra and Uunchai.