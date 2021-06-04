Juhi Chawla clarifies that her suit is not anti-5G technology, seeks info on safety issues

New Delhi: Actress turned environmentalist Juhi Chawla reiterated the fact that her agenda is not to ban 5G as wrongly reported by a certain section of the media. On Tuesday, the virtual courtroom hearing that went viral due to song interruption shifted the attention.

Hours before the hearing, Juhi asserted, 'There seems to be a general misconception, that our present suit filed in the Hon’ble Delhi High Court is against 5G technology. We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government and the governing authorities, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna.'

Reacting to the conflicting opinions of the public at large and also addressing the defendants common query on Why now? Juhi Chawla shared an interesting timeline of her consistent battle against radiation, the works of which available in the public domain to verify.

Juhi shared, 'Having written to several concerned government authorities ,since 2010 , making a presentation to the 53rd Parliamentary Standing Committee 2013 -2014 , filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL ) in the Mumbai High Court 2015 , found there has been no substantial movement in the EMF radiation matters , whatsoever.

In 2019, on enquiring from the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India, I was informed in writing vide reply under the RTI Act that no studies have been conducted with regards to RF radiation, even as of today .'

'Since prevention is well-accepted to be far better than cure, immediate measures must be taken to protect humanity and the environment, & for which all I am asking is to the concerned authorities to Show me the Data,' Juhi further reiterated.



PFA: ICMR report dated April '19, a reply to our RTI application for your perusal.

For the unversed, the plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.