Julia Roberts: I think of my sister when I think of kindness

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Julia Roberts says she has always believed kindness has many forms and that she thinks of her sister Lisa Gillan when she thinks of kindness.

Julia took a moment to thank her sister for having a big heart.

"I have always believed kindness has many forms. Some quite obvious, some more subtle. Some are an exact shape and some kindness, I have found, is more reaching, surrounding, like an embrace," Julia told people.com.

"I think of my sister Lisa often when I think of kindness, but specifically something she did when we were both teenagers. Teenagers. Those historically edgy, self-centred creatures, blind to all needs but their own."

Recalling that time, she shared: "When I graduated from high school at 17, she had already moved to New York City and was enrolled in theatre school. Surely, with lots on her plate and mind at 19 years old, but when I asked to move in with her just days after I graduated (mainly, because I missed her!) she never blinked an eye or asked for the outline of time or ideas before saying yes.

"Her kindness was so reflexive and warm that I surely did not even recognise it as such at the time. But the feeling of it, the sense of belonging it provided me with was and is one of the great motivators of my life and my hearts compass and compassion towards others."

Now they are all grown up and married and have separate apartments, but they are in the same building.

"If my teenage self never said it clearly, Thank you Sister, for your endless kindness for me then and always," said Julia.