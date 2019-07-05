close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts keeps it simple on 17th wedding anniversary

The Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts looks totally in love with her husband as they completed 17 years of marriage.

Julia Roberts keeps it simple on 17th wedding anniversary
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts looks totally in love with her husband as they completed 17 years of marriage.

The actor shared a photo on her social media handle in which she sported a white T-shirt, which features an old-tinted picture of her husband Danny Moder. Keeping it simple she paired her tee with a navy blue shrug. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

_17 Years_ #TheWheelieKingsWife_

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on

The 'Pretty Woman' actor paired her attire with sunglasses and a straw hat. "17 Years, TheWheelieKingsWife," she captioned the post.

The couple tied the knot in the year 2002 after they met on the set of the flick 'The Mexican', where Danny Moder was a cameraman, reported People. Soon after marriage the couple welcomed their first child Henry Daniel and thereafter had twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus. 

Tags:
Julia RobertsDanny ModerHazel PatriciaPhinnaeus
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan sizzles in red outfit in latest photoshoot — Have a look

Must Watch

PT13M27S

The emphasis is on the overall development of economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2019