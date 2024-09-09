Junaid Khan Set To Make Stage Comeback At Prithvi Theatre Festival In November

Mumbai: Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan's son Junaid, who essayed the role of Karsandas Mulji in the historical drama 'Maharaj', is now preparing for another play.

Recently, Junaid took to the stage for the first time since his film debut, and the response was nothing short of ecstatic.

Now, according to an industry insider, "Junaid Khan is skillfully balancing both theater rehearsals and film shoots. Following the success of his recent play, he will be returning to the stage for the Prithvi Theatre Festival this November."

Meanwhile, 'Maharaj' is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment. It stars Junaid in his film debut with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. Set in 1862, the movie revolves around the Maharaja Libel Case and a religious leader, who takes legal action against a newspaper.

The movie is streaming on Netflix.

He also has a yet-to-be-titled movie alongside actress Sai Pallavi in the kitty. The movie was shot in Sapporo, Japan.

On the personal front, Junaid is the son of Aamir and Reena Dutta. He has a sister named Ira. In December 2002, Aamir had officially separated from Reena.

Aamir married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director on the set of 'Lagaan'. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation.

On the work front, Aamir was the producer of recently released comedy drama 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

He next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline.