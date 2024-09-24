Junaid Khan Spills The Beans On Working With Co-stars Khushi Kapoor And Sai Pallavi

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been making headlines with his impressive performance in his debut film Maharaj. The buzz is strong about his upcoming projects, particularly his collaborations with Khushi Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Reflecting on his experience working with Khushi, Junaid told NDTV, "Khushi and I are very similar in many ways; we are both introverts. She is a lovely person, always on time."

When discussing Sai Pallavi, he noted, "She is a fantastic performer, one of the most natural actors I have met. My biggest takeaway from her is that, as performers, we are very different. We have very different ways of approaching material. She is very natural, and I am very craft-heavy."

In addition to his film career, Junaid also keeps returning to his theatrical roots following the roaring success of Maharaj. With an exciting lineup ahead, which includes an untitled film with Khushi Kapoor and another with Sai Pallavi, all eyes are on.