Junaid Khan has made a significant impact with the release of his debut film, 'Maharaj.’ Portraying the role of a journalist, he delivered a captivating performance that has impressed audiences far and wide. Following its successful OTT release, the film's television premiere also received an outpouring of love and appreciation from viewers, introducing Junaid to a broader audience.

According to a close source, “The television premiere of Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj' has generated immense affection for the actor. His grandmother’s family from Banaras adored his performance. His phone has been buzzing nonstop, filled with messages and calls from friends and family across the nation. It feels like the film has been released all over again.”

Directed by the talented Siddharth Anand, 'Maharaj' not only highlights Junaid's remarkable talent but also stars Sharvari Wagh in a key role. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie has been praised for its engaging narrative and impressive production quality, establishing its significance in contemporary Indian cinema.

With his successful debut behind him, all eyes are now on Junaid's upcoming projects. He is set to star in an untitled film alongside Khushi Kapoor and another project featuring Sai Pallavi, promising even more exciting performances ahead.