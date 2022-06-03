हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
actor suicide

Junior artiste attempts suicide in Mumbai, accuses 2 film federation functionaries of harassment

Sarfaraz, a junior artiste, consumed phenyl and he was discharged from hospital during the day, the DN Nagar police station official added.

Representational pic

Mumbai: A 30-year-old film actor allegedly tried to commit suicide in his Andheri-based home, a police official said on Thursday (June 2).

Sarfaraz, a junior artiste, consumed phenyl and he was discharged from hospital during the day, the DN Nagar police station official added.

He has named two functionaries of a film federation for harassment and taking money to provide him jobs and both have been asked to record their statements in this regard, he said.

No FIR has been registered in this matter and probe was underway, he added.

