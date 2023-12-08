Junior Mehmood Death Reason: Veteran Actor And Comedian Passes Away At 67

New Delhi: Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, 67, passed away at his home in Khar, Mumbai The actor was battling with stomach cancer and he succumbed to it as his condition worsened on Friday. Over five decades, the actor had worked in over 250 films in his career. Two weeks ago, the news had come to the fore that Junior Mehmood was fighting stage 4 cancer.

According to indianexpress.com, the actor’s family confirmed his demise. The statement read, “Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace.”

Junior Mehmood’s son Husnain told indianexpress.com, “We came to know about his fourth-stage stomach cancer only 18 days ago. We took him to Tata Memorial Hospital. The dean there told us that treatment and chemotherapy at this stage would be very painful. The hospital had suggested that we take care of him at home.”

Junior Mehmood was part of several hit films including Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, and Do Aur Do Paanch. Junior Mehmood was the stage name of Naeem Sayyed. Late comedy icon Mehmood had given him the screen name after they had shared screen space in the 1968 movie Suhaag Raat

Alongside Snajeev Kumar, Junior Mehmood started his career as a child actor with the film 'Naunihal'. The movie also starred Balraj Sahni and Indrani Mukherjee. The actor had produced Marathi films as well.

Recently, comedian and actor Johnny Lever met Junior Mehmood. Junior Mehmood then expressed his desire to meet actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar as well. Eventually, both the actors met him. Sachin and Junior Mehmood worked together in films like 'Bachpan', 'Geet Gaata Chal' and 'Brahmachari'.