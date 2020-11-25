Just another stunning pic of Suhana Khan is here to light up the internet

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has lit up Instagram with a gorgeous picture of herself amidst a breathtaking background. The photo features Suhana striking a chic pose in a brown top and skirt. Needless to say, she looks lovely in the photo, like always.

"Look! me in a skirt!" Suhana captioned her post. Take a look:

Suhana Khan often makes the spotlight follow her with her breathtaking photos. Her glamorous looks are often the talk of the town.

Her Instagram account is filled with her fabulous photos that will make your jaw drop. Scroll through some of them here.

Suhana studies films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Months ago, she made her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child. She has an elder brother named Aryan and the younger one is AbRam.