NEW DELHI: Urfi Javed doesn't need a reason to be in news. The social media influencer is among the most-searched Asian celebrity in the world, beating the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Whatever she does or dons, grabs attention. She is also known to be vocal about her opinions and often gets into altercation with several celebs who criticised her wearing bold, revealing outfits on the streets.

Urfi has once again created stir on social media as she dropped a video of herself doing a sensuous walk in a saffron cut-out top on 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rang', featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

She is seen sensuously walking in a saffron cut-out top and mini skirt while 'Besharam Rang' play in the background. She paired the outfit with matching footwear and her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. '

Netizens trolled her mercilessly for dropping her latest look in the orange outfit. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' ran into controversy over actress' saffron-coloured bikini costume and their dance sequence in the raunchy track 'Besharam Rang', which was released by the makers on December 12, 2022.

Reacting to Urfi Javed's latest post, one user wrote, "Ye sirf controversi ke Liye bhagwa rang ke kapde pahni hai ... attention chahiye bas ."

"Bhn koi dusra colour nhi tha kya phne ko ye bi q phna h nangi ghum fir tu Kam se kam colour ki to lihaaj kar lo"

"Controversy mat kiya karo"

"Ye bhgwa colour kyu phn rkha h ye glt h."

"Thodi to ejjaat rakh lo"

Recently, BJP politician Chitra Wagh shared Urfi’s video in a black cutout top in Mumbai and accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”. Adding that Urfi should be arrested she further wrote, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Urfi Javed hit back at the BJP leader sharing a long note about Chitra Wagh and her accusations. "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!", wrote Bigg Boss star.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen as a wild card entry on reality show 'Splitvilla 14'. She also made headlines for her verbal brawl with Chetan Bhagat, Chahatt Khanna and designer Farah Ali Khan.