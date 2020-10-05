Just like Virat Kohli, we are all hearts for this stunning pic of mom-to-be Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, has treated her Instafam to a gorgeous photo of herself and her husband Virat Kohli is all hearts! The picture, a black and white one, features Anushka striking a happy pose with her hair all over her face. It's hard to miss the glow on her face.

The mommy-to-be captioned the lovely photo using two heart emojis. Take a look:

Anushka is currently spending time with Virat Kohli in the UAE, where the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted. Of late, she has made some wonderful entries with her baby bump on her Instagram timeline.

Check them out here:

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017.