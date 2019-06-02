Just want to stay at home with my kids now: Chris Hemsworth

Bali: Chris Hemsworth feels he has spent his whole career chasing one thing after another, and now wants to live in the moment. The actor has decided not to shoot anything more this year, and says he wants to step back to spend some quality time with his three children in Australia.

After steering projects like "Home and Away" and J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek", Hemsworth scored his big break in 2011 with film "Thor" as Norse God of Thunder Thor, embarking on the journey of becoming one of the biggest and bankable movie stars in the world.

"I have spent so many years... I think my whole career, kind of looking so far ahead and chasing that world. (Thinking I should go for) this thing and that thing and (thinking) if I get this job, and maybe this is it," Hemsworth told IANS while looking back at the time when he started his journey in showbiz.

The constant rush, he says, can be; for one, exhausting and two, "you are never in the moment enjoying the process".

"I am trying to just be more present. And that gives me greater sense of comfort and not out of ‘Oh, I have made it. I can sit back and rest'. It is more of just appreciating and enjoying it now," Hemsworth added.

The tall and handsome actor wants to take a moment to appreciate things in his life, but doesn't want to take things for granted.

"You don't want to get comfortable in the sense that you are sitting back and taking it for granted and thinking ‘That's it, I have made it'... Unless, you are quite okay with not working in and just be where you are," Hemsworth told this IANS correspondent when asked whether he is getting comfortable with his position in Hollywood.

"I do feel more comfortable now and not out of thinking because 'I have made it'... If you would have asked me 10 years ago about what my dream scenario with career in life would be, this will be it.

"I am really sort of trying to appreciate this experience in this moment now," added the actor, who will soon be seen in Sony Pictures' project "Men in Black: International".

Is it easy to stay in the moment or easier said than done?

"It is tricky."

But a day during the busy press tour helped the 35-year-old take a decision.

"I was just on the 'Avengers: Endgame' press tour, and I was reading scripts for another job and talking about the next thing. And I was like ‘This is crazy. One of the biggest film of all time is releasing and I am already thinking about something else'. I had to say, 'I don't want to talk about it for few weeks'."

He has made up his mind now -- well, almost.

"This year, I will probably won't shoot anything. I have shot 'Dhaka' at the start of the year. I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young at the moment. And they are aware when I leave more than before.

"And I am like, if there is ever a chance where I could stop and just be at home, this is it. So I am just going to enjoy that for the moment, and see what happens," he said with a chuckle and a gleam in his eyes as he spoke about his family.

Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky, and has a daughter named India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

For now, Hemsworth, who has featured in projects like "Ghostbusters" and "Snow White and the Huntsman", is happy to be associated with the legacy of "Men In Black".

"Men in Black: International" will take place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centers on a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "Men In Black: International" in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu