Sushant Singh Rajput

'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' takes over California, sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares pic of billboard

Shweta Singh Kirti has shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard in California demanding 'Justice for Sushant'. The billboard has a smiling photo of Sushant and the text reads - "Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput. 1986-2020."

&#039;Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput&#039; takes over California, sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares pic of billboard
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shwetasinghkirti

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, has shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard in California demanding 'Justice for Sushant'. The billboard has a smiling photo of Sushant and the text reads - "Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput. 1986-2020."

"Bhai's Billboard in California...It's up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It's a worldwide movement," Shweta wrote while adding the hashtags - #warriors4ssr,#justiceforsushantsinghrajput and #worldforsushant.

A video of the billboard was shared by Shweta with a song from Sushant's film 'Chhichhore' playing in the background. She captioned it, "You are beating in our hearts," with hashtags #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #ssrinourhearts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 You are beating in our hearts #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #ssrinourhearts

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. An investigation into his death was initially carried out by the Mumbai Police. However, after an FIR by Sushant's father in Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the Bihar Police also launched a parallel probe. 

Later, after a recommendation by the Bihar government, the case was transferred to the CBI. His family, friends and fans also demanded a CBI inquiry for a fair probe.

