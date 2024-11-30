Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826353https://zeenews.india.com/people/justin-and-hailey-bieber-celebrate-baby-jacks-first-autumn-with-heartwarming-family-moments-2826353.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin And Hailey Bieber Celebrate Baby Jack's First Autumn With Heartwarming Family Moments

Justin and Hailey Bieber share adorable glimpses of their baby Jack's first Autumn, capturing special family moments.

|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 02:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Justin And Hailey Bieber Celebrate Baby Jack's First Autumn With Heartwarming Family Moments Pic Credit: (Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber / Instagram)

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber recently celebrated their baby's first Autumn.

Hailey shared some pictures taken throughout the month of November on Friday on her social media. The pictures included a wholesome family moment spent with the ‘Baby’ singer, 30, and apparently their son Jack Blues, whom they welcomed in August, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The first photo in Hailey's latest carousel post showed the proud parents seemingly holding their bundled-up son as they went for an outdoor stroll in recent weeks.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

 

As per ‘People’, in the picture, the model could be seen smiling with her boys as she rocked a black Fila cap, a pair of shades and a cozy jacket to cover baby Jack (who faced away from the camera), while Justin wore a black camo outfit and made a silly face at the camera as Hailey smiled.

She wrote in the caption, “November, the best month of the year”. Other snaps in the carousel post featured a few other personal and professional highlights from Hailey's November, including images of some new Rhode products, a handful of selfies and a shot of some cinnamon rolls.

While the latest post arrives after Hailey and Justin had their first Thanksgiving with their baby boy, the proud parents also posted about their first Halloween with him.

Justin also shared a series of photos on Instagram which depicted the newly minted family of three's first Halloween costume together. In the family photos, the singer could be seen holding his son, who was dressed in a pink onesie, as Hailey held out a hand and wore a red wig. The couple matched the looks in black T-shirts and cargo pants, wearing utility belts around their waists.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
NEWS ON ONE CLICK