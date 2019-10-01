close

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get married for the second time

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are married again.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get married for the second time

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are married again.

The couple who secretly tied the knot last year, exchanged vows again in a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Monday, reports people.com.

The ceremony was held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina by the May River.

Bieber and Baldwin said their "I Do's" in front of 154 guests - including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls.

Even Bieber's ex-girlfriend Caitlin Beadles was also present at the wedding.

She documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, which show her raving over "gluten-free" cornbread at what appears to be the couple's rehearsal dinner.

Just before the wedding, the "Sorry" hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he'd apparently splurged on.

"Got myself a lil wedding gift," he captioned the image.
 

 

Justin BieberHailey Baldwin
