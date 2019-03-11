Justin Bieber opens up about his battle with depression

Washington: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who has been battling depression, recently opened up about the terrible phase of his life. Bieber took to his Instagram account to share that he has been “struggling a lot”.

The singer posted a picture of himself along with his friends Kanye West and Scooter Braun, and spoke about how he is feeling “super disconnected and weird.”

He wrote, “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

Sources had previously told E! News that the 25-year-old singer has been battling depression for a while and is having a "difficult time." "He really wants to get better. He has been seeking all the help he can get,” a source told E! News in February.While Bieber continues to seek professional help, his home life has become a place of support and comfort for him.

The source explained that his wife Hailey Baldwin has been "very involved in his plan of action and making decisions.""She`s the rock right now and he goes to her for everything. She listens and is always there for him. She doesn`t want to see Justin struggle,” the insider shared.Justin opened up about his struggle with depression in an interview with Vogue and even went on to talk about his marriage to Hailey.

The ‘Sorry’ singer also revealed a lot of personal problems that seem to be the root cause of his struggles like his resentment towards his parents.Justin and Hailey, after exclusively dating for a while, decided to make things official and secretly tied the knot in a New York courthouse in September 2018.While they are yet to host another wedding ceremony for their friends and families, the couple is successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA. (ANI)