Justin Bieber partners with YouTube for 'top secret' project

Los Angeles: Pop singer Justin Bieber has partnered with video streaming website YouTube for a "top secret" project which is set to debut next year.

The details about the yet-to-be-titled project have been under wraps. The YouTube project will be somewhat of a homecoming for Bieber because the streaming video site is where he got his start, reports deadline.com.

Entrepreneur Scooter Braun discovered the videos of Bieber doing covers of songs.

Bieber has not involved himself with a film or TV project. Besides doing double duty as host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in 2013, he was on the big screen in the 3D biopic-concert film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" helmed by Jon M. Chu.

The announcement of Bieber's project comes after the streaming website announced the renewal of "Cobra Kai" and "Kevin Hart: What The Fit".