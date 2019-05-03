close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber partners with YouTube for 'top secret' project

Entrepreneur Scooter Braun discovered the videos of Bieber doing covers of songs.

Justin Bieber partners with YouTube for &#039;top secret&#039; project

Los Angeles: Pop singer Justin Bieber has partnered with video streaming website YouTube for a "top secret" project which is set to debut next year.

The details about the yet-to-be-titled project have been under wraps. The YouTube project will be somewhat of a homecoming for Bieber because the streaming video site is where he got his start, reports deadline.com. 

Entrepreneur Scooter Braun discovered the videos of Bieber doing covers of songs.

Bieber has not involved himself with a film or TV project. Besides doing double duty as host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in 2013, he was on the big screen in the 3D biopic-concert film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" helmed by Jon M. Chu.

The announcement of Bieber's project comes after the streaming website announced the renewal of "Cobra Kai" and "Kevin Hart: What The Fit".

 

Tags:
Justin BieberBieberyoutube projectHollywood
Next
Story

Arjun Rampal, preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades go twinning in white—Pics

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Cyclone Fani: Safety steps are being taken to evacuate people