Justin Bieber Poses With Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant, Shares Unseen Pics From Ambani Sangeet Ceremony

New Delhi: Global sensation Justin Bieber shared unseen pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Bieber took to his Instagram and delighted fans with unseen pictures from Ambani sangeet night. The Popstar's recent posts are filled with backstage photos from his electrifying performance at the star-studded Ambani sangeet night.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Justin posted photos with the Ambani family from his recent visit to Mumbai.

Have A Look At The Post:

The first post captured his arrival at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, where the event took place. Justin also gave a peek at the luxury car arranged by the Ambanis for his transport.

Following that in another unseen pic, Justin posed with Anant and Radhika as the trio smiled at the camera. In the same post, he can be seen in an indulging conversation with Anant Ambani. Bieber's post also features a group photo with other Ambani family members, including Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Anand Piramal. All of them were seen smiling and chatting.

Dressed in his signature casual style, the singer interacted with the audience during his performance of hit tracks like 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and 'Sorry', creating an unforgettable night for all attendees.

Popstar Justin Bieber posted a series of pictures and shared a glimpse of his rocking performance. Shehnaaz Gill commented on his post, 'The dream has come true', while Orry was also seen singing and vibing with the singer.

Take A Look At The Post:

Justin Bieber arrived in India after 7 years on Friday morning for his performance at the Ambani sangeet that night. Shortly after his electrifying performance, he was seen at the Mumbai airport, saying goodbye to India.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been extravagant, leading up to the main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13, including the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad.