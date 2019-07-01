Justin Bieber spends 'alone time' with love Hailey Baldwin

New Delhi: A few weeks ago Justin Bieber hinted about a new album, but before that happens, the singer is relishing some `alone time` with his lady love Hailey Baldwin.

The `Baby` singer never misses a chance to express love for his beau. He yet again shared an adorable capture of the two on Instagram.

Somewhere far from the hustle of their city lives, the two are seen standing close to each other in what looks like a desert. The beautiful tinge of red in the sky adds to the loveliness of their cute picture!

"These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I`m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours," Bieber captioned.

Kendall Jenner who is a close friend of Baldwin commented on the picture, "She`s a little bit mine too."

A few days back, the singer posted a picture with Baldwin and revealed that he has nicknames for his love every day.

This comes after Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their duet, `I Don`t Care` from the latter`s upcoming album `No. 6 Collaborations Project` earlier in May.

Before releasing the audio of the track, Bieber and Sheeran kept fans on their toes by sharing cryptic posts to pique the curiosity of their fans.

The duo`s collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single `Love Yourself`.

Bieber hasn`t released an album since 2015`s `Purpose`, but recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande`s Coachella performance on April 21 and joined her on stage singing his hit track `Sorry`.