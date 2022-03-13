हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey ‘now fine’ after being hospitalised for brain blood clot

American supermodel Hailey Bieber recently got briefly hospitalized and was treated for a blood clot after experiencing symptoms similar to that of a stroke.

Justin Bieber&#039;s wife Hailey ‘now fine’ after being hospitalised for brain blood clot
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: American supermodel Hailey Bieber recently got briefly hospitalized and was treated for a blood clot after experiencing symptoms similar to that of a stroke.

The 25-year-old model, wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram story and posted a message that read, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.

The post added, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I`ve ever been through, I`m home now and doing well, and I`m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love. -Hailey."

According to E! News, Hailey`s hospitalization comes three weeks after Justin`s representative had confirmed that the singer had contracted COVID-19, which prompted him to cancel four concerts on his current Justice world tour.It was not specified if his wife had also been infected with the virus, which can damage the brain and lead to blood clots, scientists have found.On the day she was treated at the hospital, the 28-year-old pop star posted an undated Instagram photo of the two walking together, captioned, "Can`t keep this one down."

 

