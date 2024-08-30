Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom Are ENGAGED

Washington: Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have just made their engagement public, following speculation that began when Nicole flaunted a sparkling diamond ring at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple's joyous news was confirmed by E! News, marking a significant step in their relationship nearly a year after initial romance rumours surfaced.

The couple made a striking appearance at the Venice Film Festival on August 28, where they stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of Theroux's latest film, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

Theroux was dressed in a chic white suit jacket paired with black pants and boots, while Bloom, stunned in an elegant white sleeveless gown with a high neck and low back by Akris.

Her sophisticated ensemble was complemented by a simple updo, minimal jewellery, and an eye-catching rectangular diamond ring on her left hand.

The engagement buzz began when audiences noticed Bloom's diamond ring, sparking questions about whether Theroux had proposed.

This public reveal comes almost exactly one year after the couple first sparked dating rumours with a cosy dinner in New York City, according to E! News.

They made their relationship official at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, where they again showcased their penchant for coordinating outfits, in matching black.

Despite their public appearances, Theroux and Bloom have kept the details of their relationship relatively private.

Theroux, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, has spoken about his preference for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight.

According to E! News, in an earlier interview, he reflected on the challenges of being in a public relationship, stating, "Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing."

Theroux emphasized his desire to keep his current relationship away from the media frenzy, adding, "There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in."

He reiterated that while he respects his past relationships, he prefers not to discuss them in detail.