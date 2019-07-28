JW Marriot gets a taste of their own 'bananas', fined Rs 25,000 after Rahul Bose's post creates stir on social media

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rahul Bose's post on two bananas costing a whopping Rs 442 at Chandigarh's five-star hotel JW Marriot caused a stir on social media. The netizens went berserk over the unreasonable pricing of something as basic as bananas that comes really cheap in the market.

However, it seems that Rahul's post on the same has landed the hotel in a major soup. As per the ANI, JW Marriot has been fined Rs 25,000 by Excise and Taxation Department of the state for a violation of Section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item).

"Fine of Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel JW Marriott by Excise and Taxation Department, Chandigarh for violation of section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item) in connection with actor Rahul Bose's tweet over the price of two bananas served to him by the hotel," ANI tweeted.

Earlier, Rahul Bose took to social media to share a video from the JW Marriot hotel, showing the whopping amount that was charged from him for two bananas. If that wasn't all, the bananas were called 'fruit platter' in the bill which was handed over to him.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Marriot has been at the receiving end of the Twitterati ever since the video went viral.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh Mandip Singh Brar has ordered a probe into the matter.

Talking to Indian Express, Brar said, "Taking cognizance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation. I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty."