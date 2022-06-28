NewsLifestylePeople
K-drama Crash Landing on You fame couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce pregnancy!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin to become parents: The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year. The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie The Negotiation followed by the 2019 romance drama Crash Landing on You.

K-drama Crash Landing on You fame couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin announce pregnancy!

Seoul: South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are expecting their first child. The actor on Monday announced the pregnancy news on her social media account. Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram handle and shared the happy news with her fans. Along with the picture of a meadow, she dropped a long note, stating, "How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet, the actor added. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life," Thirty-Nine star added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@yejinhand)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot this year in March. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year. The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie The Negotiation followed by the 2019 romance drama Crash Landing on You, which gained huge popularity in Korea and in several countries.

 

