There is no denying that K Pop boy band BTS rules the charts and the world. In 2020 cartoon characters TinyTAN were inspired by the popular septet. The characters resembled the seven members RM, Jungkook, Suga, V, Jimin, J-hope and Jin in appearance as well as in terms of their distinct personalities.

These characters also have the unique ability to teleport anywhere through a portal called the Magic Door.

It’s now been confirmed that TinyTAN is collaborating with Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise.

Since its launch in 2020 In TinyTAN two animated videos garnered over 200 million views. From games to toys, digital products and merchandise, TinyTAN made a permanent place amongst the BTS ARMY worldwide.

The new collaboration showcases TinyTAN donning outfits worn by the iconic "Toy Story" characters Woody, Alien, Hamm, Rex, Buzz Lightyear, Forky and Lotso.

“We prepared official products as well as various collaborative products and pop-ups with our partners. We hope that many people will be able to enjoy a variety of characters created through the combination of two globally loved IPs," said HYBE IPX President Rhee Seung-suk in Thursday's press release.

"Through this collaboration with HYBE, people will be able to experience 'Toy Story,' which has been loved globally by consumers of various ages for the past 30 years, in a more unique way,” said Jill Chen, the general manager of the Walt Disney Company Korea Consumer Products.

With all the members currently serving mandatory military service, fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of the members, are ecstatic with the news.