trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648641
NewsLifestylePeople
JUNGKOOK

K-Pop Sensation Jungkook Becomes The First Korean To Stay On Top For Straight Four Weeks, Deets Inside

As of now, the track has remained on the second spot globally for any pop single, with only Taylor Swift remaining ahead of it so far. ‘Seven’ has also received great acclaim which has set the bar very high for not just K-pop, but any artist to reach so high and dominate charts with their debut single.

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 06:27 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

K-Pop Sensation Jungkook Becomes The First Korean To Stay On Top For Straight Four Weeks, Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: IANS

Seoul: K-pop boy band sensation Jungkook has been ruling the charts with his debut solo single 'Seven' featuring the American rapper Latto, it has now reached No.1 on Spotify's Top Global Songs Chart for four consecutive weeks, making him the first Korean artist to do so.The report was given by the group’s label, the South Korean company Big Hit Entertainment on Weverse, who also produced the track. The track had gained over 35 million streamers on Spotify by August 12, outdoing various American pop artists such as Selena Gomez and Demi Levato.

Since the song’s release back in July, ‘Seven’ has enjoyed an uninterrupted reign at the top of Spotify’s global chart, and this week, Jungkook set two impressive new records on the platform, which was an unprecedented step, making him the first Korean artist to stay on top of the Spotify charts for over 28 days.

In addition, the instrumental version of ‘Seven’ also gained the 65th place upon its debut since then occupying the Top 30 spot, while Jungkook's two other numbers, ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’, ranked 54th and 113th on their debut on Spotify charts, respectively.

Since then, the streamers have only doubled, with both tracks inching close to Top 30 and Top 50 respectively. The track, which combines Britpop, Garage pop with traditional K-pop overtones has done wonders in many international markets, gaining a huge boost in numbers, particularly from South Korea, Japan, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, India, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, France, Mexico, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Lithuania, Ireland and Belgium among others.

As of now, the track has remained on the second spot globally for any pop single, with only Taylor Swift remaining ahead of it so far. ‘Seven’ has also received great acclaim which has set the bar very high for not just K-pop, but any artist to reach so high and dominate charts with their debut single.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train