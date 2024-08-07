Advertisement
K-Pop Sensation SEVENTEEN Unveil 'Right Here' World Tour Dates, Starting October

K-pop group 'SEVENTEEN' has announced the dates for their upcoming 2024 'Right Here' world tour.

|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 01:00 PM IST|Source: ANI
K-Pop Sensation SEVENTEEN Unveil 'Right Here' World Tour Dates, Starting October (Image: x)

Mumbai: On August 6, 'SEVENTEEN' announced that their 2024 'Right Here' world tour will start with two concerts at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. These will take place on October 12 and 13, as per the statement.

The K-pop icon announced the US leg of the tour today on their official social media channels and the global superfan platform Weverse.

The world tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 12 with two consecutive days at Goyang Stadium in Korea, before reaching 5 cities in the US.

This marks 'SEVENTEEN''s first world tour since SEVENTEEN World Tour [Be the Sun], which concluded in Newark in September 2022.

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group made up of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are recognised for their energetic performances, synchronised dancing, and self-produced music.

Earlier, they held their concert, SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL, on April 27 and 28 in Seoul.

In addition to the US tour, SEVENTEEN also hinted at more shows to be held in cities across Asia in the coming months.

