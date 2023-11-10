K-Pop Singer Nahee Dies Aged 24, Her Last Instagram Post Goes Viral

NEW DELHI: Korean singer-songwriter Nahee died at the age of 24 on Wednesday, claimed several news outlets. The exact cause of her her sudden death has not been revealed yet. Neither her agency, nor her family has issued an official statement regarding the cause of Nahee's death. She breathed her last on Wednesday.

Nahee's funeral is reported to be held at the central hall in Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi Province on Friday (Nov 10).

As the news of her sudden death broke on the internet, her last post went viral in no time. Shocked fans took to social media and flooded the comment section of the singer's last post on Instagram. The post featured a bunch of photos, including a selfie of Nahee. It also featured a glimpse of a train journey and several pictures of her pet dog.

Reacting to the news, one social media user wrote, "this is crazy. rest in peace beautiful". "Unfortunately I met you very late, your songs comfort me (I don't know the translation) because of your beautiful voice, rest in peace and I love you!" said another.

"We promise to listen to your songs well nahee, please give us a smile from there," wrote another.

"Sad to have discovered such an angelic talanted voice, your music will live on and have attracted new fans like me," wrote one.

According to Koreaboo, Nahee was a beloved indie artist in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City'. This was followed by more singles like 'Blue Night' and 'Gloomy Day'. In July, she released her song 'Rose'.

In 2020, Nahee even signed with the agency Mun Hwa In as a singer-songwriter and producer and continued to release more music. In her short-lived 4-year career, Nahee already had 15 KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) songwriting and composing credits to her name, the outlet reported.