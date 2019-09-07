Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's Poo aka Kareena Kapoor introduces Dream Girl's Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana-Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has immortalised the character 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, in a true 'Poo' style introduced Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja from Dream Girl.

Ekta Kapoor shared the video from the sets of Dance India Dance, where Ayushmann and Nusrat Bharucha had gone to promote their film. In the video, Bebo can be seen saying ‘Main hun Poo, aur yeh hai Pooja. 13 ko yeh hogi teri’. When Bharucha asks ‘sachhi?’ Bebo replies ‘smoochie’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, "Even ‘ poo’ likes pooojaaaa sacheeeee???? Smooocheeeeee! #13komeinteri #dreamgirl."

Dream Girl created an immense buzz even before the release of the film. Starring Ayushmann in the lead, the film promised to be a fun ride. It revolves around a middle-class man Lokesh Bisht, who lands a job at a female call centre because he can speak in a female's voice too.

The film is all set to hit the screens on September 13.