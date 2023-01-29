Kabir Khan Reveals What Made him Cast Kartik Aaryan for his Upcoming Film

New Delhi: One of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood, Kabir Khan, will soon collaborate with Kartik Aaryan, who is hailed as one of the youngest superstars of his generation on a film under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala. Talking about how this project came to be, Kabir Khan says, “I always go for people’s energy and Kartik is one of the most exciting actors today on the horizon. I met him with an open mind….I said let’s discuss some ideas, I will tell you what I’m doing and you tell me what kind of work you like doing. At that point of time, I had not locked in on a script…I was working on a couple of ideas. So, we met for dinner, which we both probably thought would last an hour but it turned out to be more than 3 hours. And I really liked his energy, I really liked his passion for films and I really liked the fact that he wanted to do different films and not be stuck in one particular genre… And from there it really all began, I shared the story with him; and it resonated with him.”

It would be interesting to witness the filmmaker-actor dynamics between Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan, both of whom share mutual respect and admiration for each other. All praise for Kartik, Kabir Khan said, “We met right after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was declared a blockbuster, and normally when you meet an actor post the success of his film you have to reserve 30 minutes to hear about the film, but Kartik didn’t talk about (it)... He only spoke about the kind of work he likes to do, and that’s very refreshing to have someone who is on the cusp of becoming superstar and now we all know he’s already been dubbed a superstar; yet really talk about films and crafts and stories. The fact that he did a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and then a Freddy shows the hunger and greed in an actor ….and wanted to try different things and that’s always a refreshing element of his comfort zone, because in this industry too many people go into a comfort zone. The moment you hit success you start replicating what you became successful with. That’s what I liked about Kartik, when he became successful, he didn’t say let me keep replicating what works, he wanted to try different things and that’s always a refreshing element…In my film, it will be a Kartik audiences haven’t seen before.”

While details of the project are unknown at this juncture, the director revealed that it is scheduled to go on floors in April. The ‘83’ director further added, “We are right now in the prep stage. Kartik is shooting for Satya Prem Ki Katha which should be over by March. So I think we should be starting around April.”

Besides ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan's untitled next, Kartik will also be seen in the third instalment of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise.