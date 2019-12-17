हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan's next a web series on Bose's Indian National Army

On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which streams on Amazon Prime Video next year.



Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to enter the digital medium as a director with upcoming web series "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye", with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast.

The series will reportedly tell true stories of the men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.

On Tuesday, Kabir shared the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which streams on Amazon Prime Video next year.

"Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy," Kabir posted on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was excited with the announcement and replied "HAAAAAAAAAN!!!" to Kabir's post.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, who was last seen in "Gold", also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: "Blood, sweat and passion.. sab Azaadi ke liye.. screen wahi, scale alag!"

Kabir's last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series "Roar of The Lion", which he produced for Hotstar.

 

