New Delhi: Social media sensation Anjali Arora who shot to fame with her rendition of the viral Kacha Badam video has now recreated Stree 2's popular dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat' featuring the very gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia. Anjali posted the video on Instagram and looks super hot wearing a maroon off-shoulder crop top and mermaid skirt.

Anjali Arora's Viral Dance Video

Anjali Arora can be seen wearing a waistband accessory adding to her look. Watch her dance moves here:

Stree 2 is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. A sequel to Stree (2018), the movie stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

Who Is Anjali Arora?

Anjali is reportedly dating Akash Sansanwal with whom she often shares photos online. Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song.

However, she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online sometime back. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

The buzz is that Anjali is in talks to star in a mythological movie.