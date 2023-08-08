Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora Gifts Her Father Swanky New Car, Shares Glimpses Of Celebrations

New Delhi: Internet sensation Anjali Arora, who enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She always manages to raise the temperature on social media with her photos and dance videos. Last year, Anjali appeared on Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show 'Lock Upp' and she emerged as she won her fans' hearts with her stint on the show.

Anjali, who recently embarked on a work trip to Sri Lanka, upon her return to the country, surprised her fans once again after she gifted a luxury car to her father. The famous social media influencer shared the special moment with her father on social media, leaving her fans enthralled.

The video shared by Anjali shows the father-daughter duo together unveiling the brand-new four-wheeler. For the occasion, Anjali was seen casually dressed up in a white shirt which she teamed with grey leggings and a crop top. She had her hair tied in a messy bun. She shared another photo of the car, writing, "A daughter's gift to the father. Welcome home."



Speaking on the work front, Anjali Arora is credited with several music videos. She first gained fame after she shared a reel on the popular song 'Kacha Badam', which became an instant hit and went viral in no time. Her social media presence grew significantly thereafter. In 2022, Anjali Arora was recognized as the Most Searched Celebrity on Google.

Last year, Anjali also made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.