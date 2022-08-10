Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leaked online?

New Delhi: Internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral is in news once again. Now, a private video has surfaced on social media alleging that it features Anjali in an objectionable position.

Anjali Arora's MMS scandal has been reported by various sites. According to Times of India report, the video apparently has got leaked online with the star's face visible in it. However, no official word has been made by Anjali or her team as yet. Anjali's fans claim it is not her and looks like it's used to defame her.

Anjali is quite popular on social media with over 11 million followers on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp reality show and was one of the finalists. Her bonding with winner Munawar Faruqui on the show remained one of the highlights.

Recently, she featured on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music video titled 'Saiyyan Di Mein Aana Re' which released on August 10, 2022.