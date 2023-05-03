Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora's New Dance Video On Beach Makes Huge Waves On Internet

New Delhi: Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora is among the famous social media influencer. She always manages to raise the temperature on social media with her photos and dance vidoes. The 'Kacha Badam' girl has once again managed to take the internet by storm with her latest video where she is seen showing off some sensous moves along a beach. Her latest dance video on 'Kudiye Ni Tere' song is making huge waves on social media.

Anjali is seen dressed in a crochet black bralette which she teamed with matching low-high skirt. From steamy expressions to graceful moves, Anjali made sure to grab attention from social media users on her latest video.

A user commented, "Sooooooooo serene to look at u."

Another user wrote, "Queen of hearts."

Anjali often entertains the audience with her fabulous looks and phenomenal dance performances. A while back, she shared a dance video on the trending song Libianca's 'People' which created a huge noise on the internet.

Some time back, she shared another dance video where she was seen grooving on popular song from 'Selfiee' - 'Kudi Chameeli'. Since its release, the song Kudi Chamkeeli has been trending on various platforms.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the 'Kacha Badam' song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.