Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora's Hot Dance on Viral Libianca Song in a Short Skater Dress Trends Online - Watch

New Delhi: The internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her Kacha Badam video went viral on social media surely knows how to keep her Insta fam in a happy space. Dancing to the viral trend, Anjali this time grooved to Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji's song 'People' wearing a short skater dress. The home video garnered a lot of attention online and many of her fans commented on it.

Anjali Arora can be seen in a pretty short dress and dances to the viral trend on social media. She has over 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone and often shares updates about her projects, music videos and other stuff. Check it out here:

Sometime back she recreated Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.