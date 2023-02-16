topStoriesenglish2573752
NewsLifestylePeople
ANJALI ARORA

Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora's Hot Dance on Viral Libianca Song in a Short Skater Dress Trends Online - Watch

Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora Hot Dance Video: She participated in the reality show Lock Upp Season 1 last year and remained in news.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora's Hot Dance on Viral Libianca Song in a Short Skater Dress Trends Online - Watch

New Delhi: The internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her Kacha Badam video went viral on social media surely knows how to keep her Insta fam in a happy space. Dancing to the viral trend, Anjali this time grooved to Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji's song 'People' wearing a short skater dress. The home video garnered a lot of attention online and many of her fans commented on it. 

Anjali Arora can be seen in a pretty short dress and dances to the viral trend on social media. She has over 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone and often shares updates about her projects, music videos and other stuff. Check it out here: 

Sometime back she recreated Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song moves and shared her video dancing to the sizzling number.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. 

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

 

Live Tv

Anjali Aroraanjali arora videoanjali arora MMSMMS videoanjali arora hot picsanjali arora newsAnjali Arora trolled

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!