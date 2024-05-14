New Delhi: Internet sensation Anjali Arora got instant fame with her dance video on the viral Kacha Badam trend and ever since there has been no looking back. She was featured on a reality show, got music videos and gained professional recognition. Well, on a personal front also, things are looking great for the budding star.

She is reportedly dating Akash Sansanwal with whom she often shares photos online. A few days back, the sensational star dropped a video from her brief vacay with Akash giving us a glimpse of the luxe property where they stayed and also sharing an insight into their love-filled outing. She captioned: amazing property by @mangobloomriverresort it was a great experience to stay at river side view with Delicious Food And Good Hospitality

Looks like Akash Sansanwal is actively involved in politics.

With her fan army of over 13.2 million followers on Instagram alone, the digital creator is surely going places. Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song.

However, she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online sometime back. The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.

The buzz right now is that Anjali is in talks to star in a mythological movie.