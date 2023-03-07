Kacha Badam Fame Singer Bhuban Badyakar Struggling For Survival, Says 'I Was Cheated'

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the viral sensation Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar? Well, the peanut seller's unique way of singing and attracting customers got him an instant name and fame on social media. He became an overnight star with netizens and influencers making Reels and videos of his song - Kacha Badam. Now, looks like this fame was short-lived as he is struggling for survival.

According to information shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Bhuban Badyakar is in misery. He wrote: #bhubhanbadyakar the kaccha badam peanut seller is a worried man. Bubhan had built himself a new house and bought a four-wheeler after he went viral. But now is back to his previous life of misery. According to him, a copyright issue has rendered him to unable to even sing his own songs. He can no longer sing his own song as someone has stolen the rights to his Kacha Badam song #kachabadam

The singer is a resident of Lakshminarayanpur village in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur village. According to a report in Anandabazaar Digital, his new house in the village is empty and as of now, he is staying in Dubrajpur.

Times Now quoted the singer as saying: "They took my phone away and so I ran away from home. They wanted money from me, which I could not give. They took my iPhone while I was sleeping," (translated from Bengali, as originally told to Anandbazaar Digital).

Bhuban alleged that since he was unable to pay as per demands from a few, so those people took away his iPhone and that he is financially unstable.

KACHA BADAM SINGER'S OTHER CLAIMS

He told Aaj Tak Bangla, that he has been cheated by a company and now can't sing his own song or upload it online. He alleged that a Birbhum-based company duped him in the name of Indian Performing Right Society Limited saying they will pay him Rs 3 lakh for allegedly sharing his song on YouTube.

However, the singer signed on to a paper selling his copyright to the song, without his prior knowledge or permission, reportedly.