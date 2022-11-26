Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora dances in the middle of the road at night, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora has a solid social media presence. She has 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone and regularly drops posts garnering attention. Joining the latest Reel bandwagon on Tu Aaja song remix by DJ Usman Bhatti, Anjali danced in the middle of the road at night and her video went viral.

Anjali Arora can be seen dressed in casuals - black zipper and blue trouser pants. She is enjoying the moves and dancing like no one's watching. Several fans dropped comments on her timeline. Check out the video here:

This song became a trend after a Pakistani bride's video dancing on her wedding function to this track went viral on the internet. Many recreated the same look, style in their Reels, making it a trending one.

On November 3, Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora celebrated her birthday bash with many influencers and digital content creators in attendance. Among others, Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed got the limelight for her obviously over-the-top outfit showing off the belly button. She posed with the birthday girl and the two bonded like BFFs.

Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora cut her birthday cake with the media, Urfi posed for the shutterbugs. She wore a cut-out short dress showing off her belly button. Along with that, she wore gold-plated bangles.

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



