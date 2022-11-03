Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora wears red velvet body-hugging gown, parties with Urfi Javed who shows off her belly in a cut-out dress!

New Delhi: On November 2, Kacha Badam fame girl Anjali Arora hosted her birthday bash and was seen wearing a red carpet gown. She donned a velvet body-hugging dress with a thigh high slit. Anjali partied hard with Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizaree fashion sense. The paps on duty had a fun time clicking the two controversial beauties.

While former Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora cut her birthday cake with the media, Urfi posed for the shutterbugs. She wore a cut-out short dress showing off her belly button. Along with that, she wore gold-plated bangles. Check out some pap videos:

Her out-of-box ideas and DIY outfit experiments have hogged all the attention and made her a famous name on social media. Urfi has recently seen slaying in a music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.'

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Meanwhile, Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.