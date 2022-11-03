topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ANJALI ARORA

Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora wears red velvet body-hugging gown, parties with Urfi Javed who shows off her belly in a cut-out dress!

Urfi Javed latest video: The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora wears red velvet body-hugging gown, parties with Urfi Javed who shows off her belly in a cut-out dress!

New Delhi: On November 2, Kacha Badam fame girl Anjali Arora hosted her birthday bash and was seen wearing a red carpet gown. She donned a velvet body-hugging dress with a thigh high slit. Anjali partied hard with Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizaree fashion sense. The paps on duty had a fun time clicking the two controversial beauties.

While former Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora cut her birthday cake with the media, Urfi posed for the shutterbugs. She wore a cut-out short dress showing off her belly button. Along with that, she wore gold-plated bangles. Check out some pap videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Her out-of-box ideas and DIY outfit experiments have hogged all the attention and made her a famous name on social media. Urfi has recently seen slaying in a music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.' 

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. 

 

Live Tv

Anjali AroraUrfi Javed picskacha badam girlanjali arora birthday partyUrfi JavedUrfi Javed hot picsUrfi Javed clothesanjali arora MMSanjali arora video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?