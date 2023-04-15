Kacha Badam Sensation Anjali Arora Averts Oops Moment At An Event, Adjusts Her Tube Dress As Paps Click Her - Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation and digital content creator Anjali Arora recently walked in all glam in a little black tube dress looking stunning. However, she had a little uncomfortable moment adjusting her dress just when the paps were ready to click her. The stunner managed all well and fixed her dress like a pro. The video was shared on social media by many paps and fan pages.

ANJALI ARORA OOPS MOMENT

Anjali Arora attended Disco Dancer The Musical premiere night at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on April 14 where legendary Mithun Chakraborty was in the front row to see how one of the most iconic films had been adapted to stage. The Kacha Badam girl was also one of the stars who attended the event. The video of her fixing her sexy black dress was shared on social media by many paps and fan pages.

Take a look here:

Also seen at the premiere were Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri with son Rego Lahiri, Sunidhi Chauhan, Anu Malik, Sunny Leone, Mini Mathur, Arshad Warsi, Nikita Dutta, Akriti and Sukriti Kakar, Namashi Chakraborty, Ahan Shetty, Sanaya Irani, Uorfi Javed, Orry Awatramani, and Delnaz Irani.

WHO IS KACHA BADAM GIRL?

For the uninitiated, Anjali shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant hit on social media.

Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Digital content creator shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online.

The private video went viral and many assumed that the girl in it is Anjali, however, looks like that's not the case. Later, breaking her silence on the alleged intimate video leak, Anjali Arora while talking to Siddharth Kanan, spoke about it. She revealed such things affect her and her family.