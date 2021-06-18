Kahaani actor Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's marriage on the rocks? Bengali star reacts

New Delhi: Actor Indraneil Sengupta is famous in the Bengali film industry and has also worked in several hit Hindi TV shows. The good-looking actor married his stunning actress girlfriend Barkha Bisht in 2008 and together they have a daughter. But of late rumours of trouble in their marital paradise have made fans unhappy.

Reacting to these reports, Indraneil Sengupta told ETimes, "I have heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and my marriage and I knew they will trickle to the media, but there's nothing like that."

He cleared the air, saying they are very much staying together. When quizzed if he is dating someone in Kolkata, the calm and composed actor said, "I have heard this also. But for that to happen, I need to have gone to Kolkata. Right? I last went to Kolkata in February."

Earlier, reports of trouble brimming in their marriage had surfaced but looks like it was only an over-active bunch of gossip mongers doing their routine stuff.

Indraneil was a finalist at the 1999 Gladrags Manhunt Contest which eventually was won by John Abraham. The actor modelled for ace designer Rohit Bal and worked for choreographers Marc Robinson and Achala Sachdev in his initial days.

He became a household name after starring in TV show Pyaar ke do naam...Ek Radha Ek Shyaam with now-wife Barkha Bisht, who played Radha.

Indraneil and Barkha often share adorable posts on social media.